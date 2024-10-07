Padres' Xander Bogaerts, Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Leave NLDS Game 2 With Injuries
Amid all the theatrics that went down between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sunday night, both teams might have taken significant blows to their lineup.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got benched in the top of the sixth inning, at which point his team trailed just 3-1. The team later announced he was dealing with right ankle discomfort, which is related to the right ankle sprain he suffered back on Sept. 26.
Freeman decided to play through the injury, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, but he went 0-for-2 and couldn't make it through the night in Game 2. Manager Dave Roberts effectively labeled Freeman as day-to-day, telling reporters that he would have a more detailed update on the All-Star's status following his off-day workout on Monday.
On the other side of things, Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts got pulled in the bottom of the eighth.
Bogaerts had just hit a solo home run in the top of the inning, making it a 7-1 ballgame. Before he went yard, though, Bogaerts seemed to tweak his hamstring on a foul ball.
The All-Star infielder told reporters after the game that he was dealing with hamstring cramps, and he didn't seem overly concerned about the early exit.
The Padres went on to win Game 2 by a healthy margin, emerging with a 10-2 victory. That evened up the best-of-five series at 1-1 heading back to San Diego.
After taking the day off to recover on Monday, the Dodgers and Padres will return to action Tuesday night at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET.
It remains to be seen if Freeman or Bogaerts will be back in their teams' respective starting lineups.
