White Sox Place Michael Kopech on Injured List with Left Knee Strain

The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday afternoon that starting pitcher Michael Kopech will be placed on the Injured List with a left knee strain.

Kopech exited Monday's start after facing just four batters and failing to record a single out. He allowed four runs.

"I felt a strain behind my left knee," Kopech said Monday.

Kopech has logged a 3.58 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 23 starts and 110.2 innings pitched.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox recalled 30-year-old rookie left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.

Banks has a 3.16 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 42.2 innings at the big league level this season, only pitching in relief.

The White Sox have yet to announce who will fill Kopech's spot in the rotation for his next scheduled start. Reynaldo López and Vince Velasquez appear to be manager Tony La Russa's best options to fill the void of Kopech. Both Lopez and Velazquez have experience as starting pitchers, but have pitched out of the bullpen recently.

López has a 3.19 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 48 innings and one start this season.

Velasquez has a 5.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 54 innings this season. He has made eight starts in 2022. He opened the season as a starter but was moved to the bullpen upon the return of Lance Lynn.

The severity of Kopech's injury remains unclear. A minor knee strain can take up to six week to heal, while a severe sprain can take months.

The White Sox open an important three-game series in Baltimore Tuesday.

Both the White Sox and the Orioles enter Tuesday's series on the-outside-looking-in of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays have a 0.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners for the top wild card spot. The Blue Jays and Mariners are tied for the second and third wild card spots.

The Orioles are 2.5 games out of third wild card spot, with the Twins (3 GB) and White Sox (4 GB) right on their tails.

The White Sox are three games back of the Cleveland Guardians' division-lead in the American League Central.

This week's Baltimore-Chicago series could prove to be pivotal for both teams. With Kopech hitting the IL, the Sox will need other pitchers to answer the bell in his absence.