2022-2023 MLB Offseason Calendar and Key Dates: Free Agency, Winter Meetings, Rule 5
With the Houston Astros winning their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night, the Major League Baseball offseason began on Sunday.
Here is a calendar of important offseason dates and events:
Monday, Nov. 7:
- Finalists for the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Major League Baseball awards will be announced lived on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
- Hall of Fame candidates for the Contemporary Baseball Era will be announced
Monday, Nov 7 - Thursday, Nov. 10: General managers meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thursday, Nov. 10:
Deadline for teams to tender their eligible free agents the qualifying offer.
Free agency begins. Players can negotiate and sign with any team as of this date.
- Louisville Silver Slugger Awards for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winners for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 15:
- Rule 5 Deadline - Eligible minor league players must be added to their club's 40-man roster, or teams will be at risk of losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. Per Major League Baseball, Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.
- American League and National League Manager of the Year Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Wednesday, Nov. 16: American League and National League Cy Young Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Nov. 17: American League and National League MVP Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Friday, Nov. 18: MLB non-tender deadline - All teams must offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for the 2023 season by this date. Players that do not receive a contract offer and are 'non-tendered' become free agents immediately.
Monday, Nov. 21: 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot will be released. Voting will take place up through Dec. 31.
Sunday, Dec. 4: Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet and the results from their meeting will be announced live on MLB Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Sunday, Dec. 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 7: MLB winter meetings will take place in San Diego, California.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Wednesday, Dec. 7: Recipients of the Hall of Fame's 2023 Frick Award for broadcasters and BBWAA Career Excellence Award for writers are announced.
Wednesday, Dec. 7: Rule 5 Draft
Friday, Jan. 13: Deadline to avoid arbitration — If teams are unable to reach an agreement with arbitration-eligible players on a contract for the 2023 season by this date, they will begin an arbitration hearing.
Sunday, Jan. 15: 2023 international signing period begins.
Tuesday, Jan. 24: The class National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Monday, Jan. 30 — Friday, Feb. 17: Arbitration hearings for players that did not agree to terms on a contract with their club.
Feb, TBA: Pitchers and catchers report for spring training, and spring training begins.
Wednesday, Mar. 8: The World Baseball Classic begins.
Thursday, Mar. 30: Opening Day 2023
