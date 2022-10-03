Skip to main content
Aaron Judge's Home Run Chase Comes Up Short At Yankee Stadium: 'Season’s Not Over Yet'

Aaron Judge's Home Run Chase Comes Up Short At Yankee Stadium: 'Season’s Not Over Yet'

Aaron Judge wasn't able to hit his 62nd home run in front of his home crowd, but the Yankees star still has a few games to surpass Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge wasn't able to hit his 62nd home run in front of his home crowd, but the Yankees star still has a few games to surpass Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge failed to hit his 62nd dinger in the Bronx, but the Yankees slugger still has a few games left to reset the franchise and American League single-season home run records.

Sunday was New York's final regular-season game at Yankee Stadium this year. Judge struck out three times and walked in a 3-1 loss to the Orioles. Most importantly to those in attendance, he did not surpass Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

Judge, who hit his 61st dinger on Sept. 28 in Toronto, admitted that it would have been cool to hit the record-breaking blast at home. But he added that the chase will continue, as the Yankees still have four regular-season games left in Texas.

“It’d be nice to hit it at home and do something special like that for the home fans, but at the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do,” Judge said. “I’ve got at-bats getting ready for the postseason. It didn’t happen [at Yankee Stadium], but the season’s not over yet.”

Fans couldn't take their eyes off Judge during each of the Yankees' last two homestands. With milestone home runs a possibility, fans booed when pitchers walked the slugger and even groaned at times when Judge produced a result other than a longball — even if it was a positive outcome.

“It would have been amazing, but it’s really hard to hit a home run,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted. “A lot of things have to sync up for even the greatest of the great to go deep. So, obviously, it would have been great here, but we move on.”

The Yankees will play four games against the Rangers between Monday and Wednesday to conclude their regular season. New York has secured a first-round bye in the postseason and will resume play with the ALDS, which begins Oct. 11.

These games in Texas don't mean much to the Yankees outside of Judge's home run chase, but he hopes to play each day. However, he may not play both games of Tuesday's doubleheader.

"We've got quite a few days off after the season for the wild card [round] and leading up to the 'DS," Judge said. "So that's when I'll kind of rest, right there."

USATSI_19147922
News

Aaron Judge's Home Run Chase Comes Up Short At Yankee Stadium: 'Season’s Not Over Yet'

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19158265_168388303_lowres
News

American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched

By Jack Vita
USATSI_11358074_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Major League Baseball Should Bring Back 'Game 163's in 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19135450_168388303_lowres
News

AL Triple Crown Watch: Judge Trails Arráez in BA with Three Games Left

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19160709_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Clinch Second Playoff Berth Since 2006

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166129_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies' Magic Number is 1 as Brewers Lose Three of Four to Marlins

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19155990_168388303_lowres
News

Judge Fails to Homer at Yankee Stadium, Home Run Chase Moves to Texas

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19160689_168388303_lowres
News

Braves Shell Mets' deGrom, Scherzer in Biggest Series of the Season

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19159040_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Pujols Hits Home Run No. 702, Ties Babe Ruth for Second in RBI

By Jack Vita