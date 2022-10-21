Skip to main content
Alex Bregman Home Run Powers Astros to 3-2 Game 2 Victory, 2-0 ALCS Lead

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning would be the difference-maker in the Houston Astros' 3-2 game two victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Astros take a 2-0 ALCS lead, as the series shifts to New York for game three, game four and game five, if necessary, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Alex Bregman's three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning Thursday night in game two of the American League Championship Series accounted for the only runs the Houston Astros would score all night, but it would be all that they needed in their 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, giving them a 2-0 ALCS lead.

With two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the third inning, Bregman's showdown versus Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino would prove to be the most important battle of the night.

On a 1-2 count, Bregman homered to left field, scoring three runs, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Thanks to a throwing error by Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, the Yankees would plate two runs in the next half inning on an Anthony Rizzo groundout and a Gleyber Torres single.

The Yankees, however, were unable to score any more runs, stranding five runners on base.

Framber Valdez, one of our top five American League Cy Young Award candidates, delivered another quality start, allowing no earned runs, no walks and four hits across seven innings.

Valdez would pass the baton to relievers Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly, each of whom would walk a batter, but allow no hits and no runs, keeping the Astros' lead intact for a 3-2 victory.

With a 2-0 ALCS lead, the series shifts to New York for game three, game four, and game five, if necessary. Both teams will have Friday off as a travel day, before the series picks back up Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

