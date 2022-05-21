Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Adley Rutschman, Will Catch Saturday vs. Tampa Bay in Debut

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a massive rebuild, and they are confident they have the young talent to do it. The next piece in the puzzle arrives on Saturday, with catcher Adley Rutschman joining the team from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rutschman is expected to make his major-league debut Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rutschman, the top prospect in minor-league baseball and the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon State, was hitting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season in 19 games in the minor leagues this season.

Last year, he played 123 games for Double-A Bowie and Norfolk, batting .285 with 23 home runs and 85 RBIs. It appeared he was ready to join the Orioles in the spring, but the 24-year-old suffered a strained right triceps in March.

The Orioles designated catcher Anthony Bemboom for assignment to make room for Rutschman.

“The decision with Adley is going to be about Adley,” Hyde said. “They will call him up when they feel like he’s ready. It has nothing to do with how our guys are doing behind the plate, because they’ve done an absolutely fantastic job handling our pitchers.”

The Orioles are 16-24 so far this season and are in last place in the tough American League East. They are hoping to get a boost in offensive production because catchers Robinson Chirinos and Bemboom have struggled with the bat all season. Chirinos entered Friday with a .139 batting average, while Bemboom is at .118.

Hyde likes their defensive abilities, but it's time to move on to make room for Rutschman.

“We’re extremely pleased with both guys,” Hyde said. “Unbelievably professional. Robby’s got a big track record. He’s caught in a lot of huge games and has done it for a long time. And Bemboom’s come as advertised, as just a defensive guy, off-the-charts makeup, he puts a ton of pride in putting a zero up every inning. So I’ve been really, really pleased with what we’ve done behind the plate. But the decision with Adley is going to be ultimately with when they feel like he’s ready.

“That’s going to be challenging,” Hyde said. “That’s going to be hard, because they’ve been ultimate team guys. And it’s going to be hard to see one of them go.”

