Blue Jays' Gausman to Start Critical Game 2 Against Pitcher He Replaced

In November 2021, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Later that month, he would agree to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays found their replacement for Ray that same week, signing 30-year-old journeyman Kevin Gausman to a five-year, $110 million contract.

Gausman and Ray — both selected in the 2010 Major League Baseball amateur draft — would both show promise early in their careers, but it wasn't until 2021 when both pitchers would reach their full potential.

Ray, selected in the 10th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, won the American League Cy Young in 2021. Gausman, a top-5 pick in the same draft, experienced a breakout season in 2021 as a member of the San Francisco Giants, logging a 14-6 record and 2.81 ERA, finishing sixth in National League Cy Young voting.

The two pitchers' careers will forever be tied together, as the Blue Jays signed Gausman instead of resigning Ray. The Mariners courted Gausman as a free agent last winter, but signed Ray instead. Saturday, they will start opposite each other with the Blue Jays' season on the line.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that Gausman would start game two in a postgame press conference Friday after the Blue Jays dropped game one of the American League Wild Card Series at home to the Mariners 4-0.

Gausman exited his last start early with a cut on his finger on Sunday, completing just three innings. Over his last ten starts, Gausman has a 4.26 ERA. He has allowed four runs or more in four separate starts during that stretch.

The Mariners will have a chance to clinch a trip to the American League Division Series with a win Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays will need a win in order to stave off elimination and force a win-or-go-home game three on Sunday.

With their season on the line, the Blue Jays will give the ball to the pitcher they tagged last offseason.

Their lineup will face the pitcher they let walk away.