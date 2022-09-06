Boston Red Sox, Kiké Hernández Agree to One-Year Extension

The Red Sox must be confident that Kiké Hernández will bounce back from a difficult 2022 season after agreeing to an extension with the utilityman.

Boston and the 31-year-old agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal does not include any options, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

A longtime Dodger, Hernández has been a member of the Red Sox since the start of the 2021 season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $14 million pact. This season has not gone his way following a stellar 2021 campaign, as injuries slowed his production at the plate.

Hernández spent over two months dealing with a hip flexor issue. When he returned from the injured list in mid-August, he revealed that he also had a baseball-sized hematoma drained from his abdominal muscle. Hernández said the procedure required a microphone-sized needed, and that he passed out twice during it, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"It was one of the most traumatizing experiences I've ever been through, but considering that injury, it was kind of instant relief as soon as they drained it," Hernández told reporters on Aug. 16.

Hernández has played in just 68 games this season, recording a slash line of .219/.283/.354 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 304 plate appearances. He's made a few appearances at second base and shortstop, but he has mostly played center field for Boston.

After signing Hernández to an extension, the Red Sox are hoping that his 2023 season will look more like his 2021 season. He hit .250/.337/.449 with 20 home runs and 60 RBI in his first year with Boston before putting together a miraculous postseason.

Hernández hit .408/.423/.837 last October while adding four doubles, one triple, five home runs and nine RBI before the Red Sox were eliminated in the American League Championship Series.