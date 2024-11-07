Boston Red Sox Reportedly Unsure How Garrett Whitlock Fits into 2025 Plans
The immediate future for Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock is up in the air.
According to Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, the team isn't sure yet what role Whitlock will fill in 2025. He's been both a starter and a reliever in the past, but his 2025 destination won't come into focus until the rest of the offseason plays out and the roster is set.
Per Breslow, from MassLive.com:
“I think we will define it,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said about Whitlock’s role Tuesday at the GM Meetings. “I think those conversations will be ongoing. I think fortunately his rehab is going really well. And also, he’s been outspoken about doing whatever he can to help us win games.”
First and foremost, Whitlock is coming off season-ending elbow surgery that limited him to just four starts in 2024. Unfortunately, injuries have been a theme for him. He had Tommy John surgery earlier in his career and then was held to just 22 appearances in 2023 and the four in 2024.
Secondly, the Red Sox currently have six or seven pitchers that could be starting pitchers, including Whitlock: Bryan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Cooper Criswell and Richard Fitts are all rotation candidates. Furthermore, the team issued Nick Pivetta a one-year qualifying offer. If he accepts, he'll be in the mix as well. The Red Sox have also been linked to top-end starting pitchers on the free agent market and could trade some of their prospects for high-end pitching.
With so much up in the air, it's easy to see why Whitlock's role is impossible to define right now. The Red Sox could end up trading away some of the aforementioned names which opens up the rotation, or they add to that list, forcing Whitlock to the 'pen again.
Heading into his fifth year with the team, Whitlock is 18-11 lifetime with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 23 career starts out of 103 appearances. He burst onto the scene with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games back in 2021. The Red Sox got to the ALCS that season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.