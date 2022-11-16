Boston Red Sox Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Boston Red Sox added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and David Hamilton. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
In a pair of corresponding roster moves, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and catcher Jake Hamilton for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Red Sox have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Red Sox have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Matt Barnes
Brayan Bello
Ryan Brasier
Kutter Crawford
Franklin German
Darwinzon Hernandez
Tanner Houck
Zack Kelly
Bryan Mata
Chris Murphy
Kaleb Ort
James Paxton
Nick Pivetta
Chris Sale
John Schreiber
Connor Seabold
Josh Taylor
Brandon Walter
Garrett Whitlock
Josh Winckowski
Catchers
Ronaldo Hernandez
Reese McGuire
Connor Wong
Infielders
Christian Arroyo
Triston Casas
Yu Chang
Franchy Cordero
Bobby Dalbec
Rafael Devers
Jeter Downs
David Hamilton
Eric Hosmer
Ceddanne Rafaela
Trevor Story
Emmanuel Valdez
Outfielders
Wilyer Abreu
Jarren Duran
Enrique Hernandez
Rob Refsnyder
Alex Verdugo
