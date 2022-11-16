Skip to main content
Boston Red Sox Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Boston Red Sox have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Red Sox have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
The Boston Red Sox have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Red Sox have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Boston Red Sox added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and David Hamilton. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

In a pair of corresponding roster moves, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and catcher Jake Hamilton for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Red Sox have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Red Sox have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Matt Barnes

Brayan Bello

Ryan Brasier

Kutter Crawford

Franklin German

Darwinzon Hernandez

Tanner Houck

Zack Kelly

Bryan Mata

Chris Murphy

Kaleb Ort

James Paxton

Nick Pivetta

Chris Sale

John Schreiber

Connor Seabold

Josh Taylor

Brandon Walter

Garrett Whitlock

Josh Winckowski

Catchers

Ronaldo Hernandez

Reese McGuire

Connor Wong

Infielders

Christian Arroyo

Triston Casas

Yu Chang

Franchy Cordero

Bobby Dalbec

Rafael Devers

Jeter Downs

David Hamilton

Eric Hosmer

Ceddanne Rafaela

Trevor Story

Emmanuel Valdez

Outfielders

Wilyer Abreu

Jarren Duran

Enrique Hernandez

Rob Refsnyder

Alex Verdugo

