BREAKING: Controversial Baseball Legend Pete Rose Dies at the Age of 83
In a developing story, it has just become known that baseball legend Pete Rose died on Monday at the age of 83.
ESPN's Eduardo Perez made mention of it following game two of a doubleheader between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Rose spent 24 years in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies. He is baseball's all-time hit leader at 4,256 hits. He also leads baseball in games played, plate appearances and at-bats.
Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for the way in which he played the game, Rose was a lifetime .303 hitter who carried a .375 on-base percentage. All in all, he was a 17-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, an MVP, a World Series MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time World Series champion and a three-time batting champion. He also won a Silver Slugger Award.
One of the most controversial figures in baseball history as well, he was famously banned from baseball for betting on the game. He has not been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a result of those transgressions. It remains unclear if he will ever get in.
As of the time of this posting, the Reds have not posted anything on social media regarding his passing, but tributes have poured in from throughout the baseball world.
The following was posted from former MVP Jose Canseco:
We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
