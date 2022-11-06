Bryce Harper: We're Gonna be the Same Team in 2023 with More Pieces to Make Us Better

The Philadelphia Phillies' magical run to the World Series came to an end Saturday night, losing 4-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Phillies' offseason begins Sunday.

Phillies star outfielder, designated hitter and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper spoke with reporters after the Phillies' loss Saturday.

A reporter asked if Harper had a message to Phillies fans about the club's chances next year, after coming up short in 2022. Harper stated that he expects the Phillies to have the same team they had in 2022, only with some offseason additions that should make the club better next season.

"This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "(Phillies president of baseball operations) Dave Dombrowski is our guy. (Owner) John Middleton understands that we want to win, and he wants to win right now too, so I'd imagine that we're gonna be the same team but with some more pieces to make us that much better."

As of now, the Phillies have the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball for the 2023 season, only trailing their National League East rival, the New York Mets.

The Phillies currently have five players — Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Harper — on their payroll that will each make a minimum of $20 million next season.

