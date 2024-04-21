Veteran Starter on Track to Join Chicago White Sox in Early May
After signing with the Chicago White Sox at the beginning of April, veteran starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is slated to join the rotation at the beginning of May.
He has been ramping up at the team's spring training facility in Arizona and has been throwing sim games. It hasn't been announced if he'll need a rehab start at a minor league affiliate or not yet.
Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times on social media:
The expectation when Mike Clevinger was signed was an arrival around the first of the month. He's still in Arizona. "He’s on schedule," Pedro Grifol said yesterday. "Throwing the ball really good, he feels good, so he’s on pace. He’s been in game action, yeah.
The 33-year-old Florida native went 9-9 last year for the White Sox, pitching to a 3.77 ERA. He made 24 starts last season for the Southsiders and signed a one-year deal this offseason. He's headed into his eighth year in the big leagues with the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres and White Sox.
Lifetime, he's 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA. He won a career-high 13 games for the Guardians in both 2018 and 2019. He's made 138 starts over those previous seven years.
Given that the White Sox are 3-17 this season, it stands to reason that Clevinger could be a mid-season trade chip if he's pitching well.
Chicago will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. They'll be looking to avoid the sweep from the NL East power.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
ADVERTISEMENT