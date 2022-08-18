Skip to main content
White Sox To Sign Veteran SS Elvis Andrus

With Tim Anderson on the injured list, the White Sox are signing Elvis Andrus. The Athletics released on Andrus on Wednesday.

After 12 seasons in Texas and one-and-a-half in Oakland, Elvis Andrus has found a new home.

The veteran shortstop is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Andrus is expected to join Chicago in Cleveland on Friday.

The 33-year-old Andrus is signing with the White Sox after being released by the Athletics and clearing waivers. Oakland parted with the Venezuelan native on Wednesday with the glove-first infielder slashing .237/.301/.373 with eight home runs and 30 RBI.

Andrus is in the final year of an eight-year, $120 million contract he signed while a member of the Rangers. Chicago will pay him the prorated league minimum the rest of this season, while the A's will pay what's left of his $14 million salary.

While Andrus is no longer the player he once was, the White Sox are happy to pay that price with Tim Anderson on the injured list. Chicago will be without its Silver Slugging shortstop for three to five weeks after Anderson tore a ligament in his left hand.

Lenyn Sosa has been manning the position in Anderson's absence, but he's hitting just .118 and is better off at second base. Andrus is more experienced and a better fit, even if metrics claim his glove isn't what it used to be.

Andrus' Ultimate Zone Rating (2.4) and Outs Above Average (0) still say he's a serviceable defender at short, though his -6 Defensive Runs Saved tells a worse story.

A 14-year veteran, Andrus was a two-time All-Star with the Rangers. He debuted for Texas at just 20 years old in 2009 and was part of two pennant-winning teams. 

The Rangers traded Andrus to the A's on Feb. 6, 2021, alongside Aramis Garcia and cash. The deal brought Khris Davis, Jonah Heim and Dane Acker back to Texas.

