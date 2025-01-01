Chicago White Sox Trade For Pitcher Who Threw No-Hitter in First Career Start
The Chicago White Sox swung a special holiday trade on Wednesday, acquiring left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Per the White Sox on social media:
The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor-league right-hander Aaron Combs.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment.
Gilbert had been designated for assignment by the Phillies recently, giving the White Sox a chance to acquire him.
Gilbert has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phillies. He's 2-7 lifetime with a 4.23 ERA, having started 13 games. Gilbert actually threw a no-hitter back in 2021 with the Diamondbacks. That was his first career big-league start.
There's no guarantee that he lands on the White Sox Opening Day roster, but if you're looking for a chance in the majors, there's no better place to go than Chicago. The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, finishing with the worst record in the Modern Era. They do have young prospects knocking on the door for rotation spots, but until they get there, someone like Gilbert could find himself in the mix for manager Will Venable.
The Sox recently traded ace pitcher Garrett Crochet, leaving even more room in the rotation.
Thus far this offseason, the White Sox have acquired Gilbert and have signed veteran outfielders like Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman. They also acquired catcher Matt Thaiss.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.