Chicago White Sox Trade For Pitcher Who Threw No-Hitter in First Career Start

The White Sox swung a deal with the Phillies for lefty Tyler Gilbert, who had recently been designated for assignment. He previously threw a no-hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Tyler Gilbert (49) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Chase Field in 2023.
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Tyler Gilbert (49) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Chase Field in 2023. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Chicago White Sox swung a special holiday trade on Wednesday, acquiring left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per the White Sox on social media:

The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor-league right-hander Aaron Combs.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment.

Gilbert had been designated for assignment by the Phillies recently, giving the White Sox a chance to acquire him.

Gilbert has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phillies. He's 2-7 lifetime with a 4.23 ERA, having started 13 games. Gilbert actually threw a no-hitter back in 2021 with the Diamondbacks. That was his first career big-league start.

There's no guarantee that he lands on the White Sox Opening Day roster, but if you're looking for a chance in the majors, there's no better place to go than Chicago. The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, finishing with the worst record in the Modern Era. They do have young prospects knocking on the door for rotation spots, but until they get there, someone like Gilbert could find himself in the mix for manager Will Venable.

The Sox recently traded ace pitcher Garrett Crochet, leaving even more room in the rotation.

Thus far this offseason, the White Sox have acquired Gilbert and have signed veteran outfielders like Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman. They also acquired catcher Matt Thaiss.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

