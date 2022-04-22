Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Sets MLB Record in Second Career Start

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In only his second start in the majors, Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene set an MLB record for most 100+mph pitches in a single game with 39 according to MLBStats and GoogleCloud.

Although the Reds fell to the Dodgers 5-2, Greene left Dodgers Stadium on Saturday knowing he holds an MLB record.

Greene is a 22-year-old round one overall second draft pick by the Reds in 2017.

Here is a list of players with 100+mph pitches in a single game since the pitch tracking in 2008.

1. Hunter Greene - Cincinnati Reds - 39 pitches on 4/16/2022

2. Jacob deGrom - New York Mets - 33 pitches on 6/5/2021

3. Jordan Hicks - St. Louis Cardinals - 29 pitches on 5/19/2019

4. Nathan Eovaldi - Boston Red Sox - 28 pitches on 8/19/2015

5. Jacob deGrom - New York Mets - 27 pitches on 5/31/2021

In his two games and starts this season, Greene has pitched 10 innings and has given up nine hits off of his average 100 mph fastball. He's only walked two batters and struck out 13 out of 42 players. In the minors, Greene totaled 234 strikeouts for 50 innings pitched.

Greene's average fastball velocity at 100 mph is the fastest of any MLB player in the league. Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantára pitches an average 97.2 mph, and San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón averages 97.1 mph.

Greene's slider is a tad slower at an average 86.1 mph versus the Braves this season. In his next start versus the Dodgers, he cranked it up to 87.9 mph.

