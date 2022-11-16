Skip to main content
Cincinnati Reds Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Cincinnati Reds have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Reds have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Cincinnati Reds added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Brandon Williamson, Levi Stoudt, Lyon Richardson and Ricky Karcher. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Reds have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Reds have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Tejay Antone

Graham Ashcraft

Luis Cessa

Fernando Cruz

Alexis Diaz

Daniel Duarte

Justin Dunn

Buck Farmer

Ian Gibaut

Hunter Greene

Vladimir Gutierrez

Ricky Karcher

Joel Kuhnel

Nick Lodolo

Dauri Moreta

Connor Overton

Lyon Richardson

Reiver Sanmartin

Tony Santillan

Lucas Sims

Levi Stoudt

Brandon Williamson

Catchers

Tyler Stephenson

Infielders

Jose Barrero

Elly De La Cruz

Kyle Farmer

Jonathan India

Alejo Lopez

Noelvi Marte

Matt Reynolds

Spencer Steer

Joey Votto

Outfielders

Allan Cerda

Stuart Fairchild

Jake Fraley

TJ Friedl

Nick Senzel

Michael Siani

Nick Solak

Designated Hitter

Mike Moustakas

