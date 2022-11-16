Cincinnati Reds Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Cincinnati Reds added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Brandon Williamson, Levi Stoudt, Lyon Richardson and Ricky Karcher. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Reds have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Reds have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Tejay Antone
Graham Ashcraft
Luis Cessa
Fernando Cruz
Alexis Diaz
Daniel Duarte
Justin Dunn
Buck Farmer
Ian Gibaut
Hunter Greene
Vladimir Gutierrez
Ricky Karcher
Joel Kuhnel
Nick Lodolo
Dauri Moreta
Connor Overton
Lyon Richardson
Reiver Sanmartin
Tony Santillan
Lucas Sims
Levi Stoudt
Brandon Williamson
Catchers
Tyler Stephenson
Infielders
Jose Barrero
Elly De La Cruz
Kyle Farmer
Jonathan India
Alejo Lopez
Noelvi Marte
Matt Reynolds
Spencer Steer
Joey Votto
Outfielders
Allan Cerda
Stuart Fairchild
Jake Fraley
TJ Friedl
Nick Senzel
Michael Siani
Nick Solak
Designated Hitter
Mike Moustakas
