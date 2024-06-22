Country Music Star Makes Awesome Donation to Baseball Fields He Grew Up Playing On
Country music star Morgan Wallen has made an awesome donation to support baseball fields in his home state of Tennessee.
According to Baseball History Nut on social media:
Morgan Wallen was a stud baseball player before becoming a country superstar. Happy to see him give back to the game he loves so much
Wallen has donated $100,000 to revamp his childhood baseball fields in Tennessee and WVLT says this project will impact about 300 kids.
From the article:
The Morgan Wallen Foundation made a donation totaling $100,000 to go towards rebuilding and renovating a field in New Market and another in Jefferson City.
These changes include building a new press box, adding more fencing and outfield wall options, and fixing any inconsistencies with the field so that it’s safe for every player who steps on it.
One of the most popular artists in the country right now, Wallen was once a very solid baseball player. But as a junior in high school, he suffered an injury which derailed his baseball career.
So far, in 2024, Wallen has been nominated for the Male Artist of the Year by the People's Choice Awards. He's also been nominated for Male Country Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year by the same group. He's been nominated or won countless other awards as well.
Wallen is also an avid University of Tennessee baseball fan, which works out well because the Volunteers are kicking off Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Saturday night against Texas A&M.
