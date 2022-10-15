Dansby Swanson May Have Played Final Game with Atlanta Braves Saturday

One of the cornerstone building blocks of the Atlanta Braves' sustained era of National League East dominance may have played his final game as a member of the team Saturday afternoon.

Last March, the Braves said goodbye to franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dansby Swanson, the shortstop that the club acquired near the very beginning of the Braves' rebuild in 2015, could follow in the footsteps of Freeman this winter.

Unless the Braves are able to agree to an extension with their shortstop before the free agency period begins in November, Swanson, 28, will become an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, Swanson could always resign with the Braves even after the free agency period starts. The club has engaged with Swanson about extension talks over the last two months.

Swanson will be a hot commodity on the open market. Last winter, five star shortstops received highly priced free agent contracts.

Carlos Correa, who will test the market once again this winter, signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, with a player option after year one.

Trevor Story took a six-year, $140 million deal from the Boston Red Sox to move over to play second base.

Javier Baez, who had a poor 2022, received six years and $140 million from the Detroit Tigers.

The Texas Rangers ponied up a combined $500 million for the services of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Semien received seven years and $175 million and Seager got 10 years and $325 million.

Swanson appears to be next in line for a lucrative free agent deal. Swanson earned his first career All-Star appearance in 2022, batting .277 with 25 home runs and nine Defensive Runs Saved.

Swanson could join a star-studded free agent shortstop class that might include Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts.

He could follow in Freeman's footsteps and join another club, or he could stay with his hometown team, the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves have extended a number of their young core players, but have yet to extend Swanson. If he were to leave, the Braves could sign another free agent shortstop, or look for a replacement internally.

The Braves were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in game four of the National League Division Series. Swanson went 0-for-4 in what could be his final game as a member of the Braves.