Deion Sanders is a Huge Fan of Reds Star Elly De La Cruz
Deion Sanders, the polarizing head football coach at the University of Colorado, is evidently a big fan of Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz.
"Coach Prime," was present in Arlington recently for the MLB All-Star Game festivities and he caught up with the crew from the @MLB "X" account to discuss all things baseball, including De La Cruz.
"The shortstop from Cincinnati is phenomenal, unbelievable. This kid is a complete player. He is unbelievable, I love his game. I love his flash, the flamboyance, he is baseball, man. I love what he brings to the game."
Sanders certainly isn't wrong as De La Cruz is one of the most exciting players in the league to watch. He enters the second half of the season with a league-high 46 stolen bases, 17 homers and 43 RBI. He's also hitting .256 and possesses one of the best throwing arms in all of baseball.
And Sanders certainly knows something about baseball talent. After all, in addition to being a Hall of Fame football player, he was a Major League Baseball player for parts of nine years.
He spent time with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Reds and San Francisco Giants. Through his career, he was a .263 lifetime hitter with 39 homers, 43 triples and 186 stolen bases. He led the league in triples in 1992 and helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 1992 and 1993.
He's one of the most prominent sports personalities around right now. He's heading into his second year as the head coach at Colorado.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.