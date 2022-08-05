Skip to main content
Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain

Miguel Cabrera had previously said that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season, but the Tigers' designated hitter could change his mind.

Miguel Cabrera's career could end sooner than he initially planned.

The Detroit Tigers legend previously stated that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season. But the 39-year-old has been battling right knee pain for weeks, which could make him reconsider his plans beyond this season.

"I got to talk to my agent, I got to talk to (general manager Al Avila), I got to talk to everybody to see what's going to be the plan for next year," Cabrera told reporters Thursday, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "Right now, we're focused on today. We're going to go day by day and see what happens. I don't think about next year right now. I think about trying to finish healthy this year, and we'll see."

Cabrera is set to make $32 million in 2023, the final fully guaranteed year of his contract.

Cabrera and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch have mapped out a plan to try and keep the former off the injured list. For now, Cabrera will fill the role of designated hitter every other day. When he doesn't start, he'll still be available as a pinch-hitter off the bench.

A longtime first baseman, Cabrera has not played the field at all this season.

Cabrera, a member of the 3,000 hits and 500 home runs clubs, was a legacy selection to last month's All-Star Game. While he only totaled three home runs prior to the Midsummer Classic, he had a respectable .287/.324/.346 slash line before the exhibition. In 12 games since, however, Cabrera is hitting .128/.277/.231.

Cabrera was diagnosed with a chronic right knee issue in 2019 but opted against surgery. Now that same knee may force him to hang up his spikes a year early.

"I don't feel well right now," Cabrera said. "I'm trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don't feel really good right now."

