Detroit Tigers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Detroit Tigers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Reese Olson, Brendan White, Andre Lipcius, Wenceel Perez and Parker Meadows. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Tigers have designated Kyle Funkhouser, Miguel Diaz, Michael Papierski and Brendon Davis for assignment. Sean Guenther cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Tigers have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Tigers have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Tyler Alexander

Beau Brieske

Jose Cisnero

Angel De Jesus

Alex Faedo

Jason Foley

Rony Garcia

Garrett Hill

Joe Jimenez

Alex Lange

Matt Manning

Casey Mize

Reese Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez

Tarik Skubal

Gregory Soto

Spencer Turnbull

Will Vest

Joey Wentz

Brendan White

Catchers

Eric Haase

Jake Rogers

Infielders

Javier Baez

Jeimer Candelario

Harold Castro

Kody Clemens

Andy Ibanez

Ryan Kreidler

Andre Lipcius

Wenceel Perez

Jonathan Schoop

Zack Short

Spencer Torkelson

Outfielders

Akil Baddoo

Willi Castro

Riley Greene

Parker Meadows

Austin Meadows

Designated Hitter

Miguel Cabrera

Kerry Carpenter

