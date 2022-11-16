Detroit Tigers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Detroit Tigers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Reese Olson, Brendan White, Andre Lipcius, Wenceel Perez and Parker Meadows. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Tigers have designated Kyle Funkhouser, Miguel Diaz, Michael Papierski and Brendon Davis for assignment. Sean Guenther cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Tigers have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Tigers have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Tyler Alexander
Beau Brieske
Jose Cisnero
Angel De Jesus
Alex Faedo
Jason Foley
Rony Garcia
Garrett Hill
Joe Jimenez
Alex Lange
Matt Manning
Casey Mize
Reese Olson
Eduardo Rodriguez
Tarik Skubal
Gregory Soto
Spencer Turnbull
Will Vest
Joey Wentz
Brendan White
Catchers
Eric Haase
Jake Rogers
Infielders
Javier Baez
Jeimer Candelario
Harold Castro
Kody Clemens
Andy Ibanez
Ryan Kreidler
Andre Lipcius
Wenceel Perez
Jonathan Schoop
Zack Short
Spencer Torkelson
Outfielders
Akil Baddoo
Willi Castro
Riley Greene
Parker Meadows
Austin Meadows
Designated Hitter
Miguel Cabrera
Kerry Carpenter
