Doug Gottlieb Says He Was Wrong About Freddie Freeman's Ex-Agent Casey Close

Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his statement that Freddie Freeman's former agent, Casey Close, never told Freeman about the Atlanta Braves' final offer to the free agent. Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March. Freeman fired Close following Gottlieb's report in June.
Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his statement from June 29, when he tweeted, 'Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer.'

The full tweet, which has since been deleted read:

"@GottliebShow: Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal"

Close, who is also Derek Jeter's agent, represented Freeman during his free agent negotiations this past spring. Freeman signed a six-year, $162-million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March, leaving the Atlanta Braves, an organization he had called home for 15 years.

Gottlieb also reported that Freeman fired Close and distanced himself from Close's agency, Excel Sports management.

Close soon filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, for defamation by libel.

Wednesday, Gottlieb tweeted a statement, admitting he was wrong about his initial report.

"On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman's negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close," Gottlieb's statement reads. "While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong.

"Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit, filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did.

"My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms. I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I also have deleted my original tweet."

After playing college basketball at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State University and playing professionally, Gottlieb started his media career, appearing on local and national radio shows, eventually working his way to ESPN. Since leaving ESPN, Gottlieb has worked at CBS Sports, Pac-12 Network and Fox Sports.

Gottlieb hosts the Doug Gottlieb Show on Fox Sports Radio.

