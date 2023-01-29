The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday, and for the first time since 1980, the Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies will play for a championship in the same year.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday, and for the first time since 1980, the Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies will play for a championship in the same year.

The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in six games in the 2022 World Series.

The Phillies put together a remarkable run to the World Series, reaching the Fall Classic as the lowest seed in the National League Playoffs. The Eagles had a different path to the Super Bowl. The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with the best record in the NFC, securing the top seed in the NFC Playoffs, along with homefield advantage.

The only other time the city of Philadelphia's MLB and NFL teams reached the championship in the same year was 1980. Mike Schmidt's Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals in six games. Ron Jaworski's Eagles fell to the Oakland Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl XV.

1980 was a remarkable year for Philadelphia sports teams. The 1979-1980 Philadelphia Flyers played in the Stanley Cup and the 1979-1980 Philadelphia 76ers played in the NBA Finals. Both teams lost, however. The 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Despite going undefeated in the first 35 games of the season, a North American professional sports record, the Flyers fell to the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Finals in six games.

The Eagles hope that 2022-2023 can be the inverse of 1980-1981. The Phillies won in 1980, while the Eagles lost. This time around, the Phillies lost, but perhaps the Eagles will win.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.