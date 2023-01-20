Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
The Minnesota Twins made a huge splash Friday, trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.
With Arraez out of the picture, my estimation is that top prospect Royce Lewis gets more playing time in 2023. Lewis, a natural shortstop, could slide over to third base, with Carlos Correa at short, and Jose Miranda moving to the other corner infield position, first base.
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Twins in 2023, as of Jan. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585
1B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751
2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751
3B Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867
SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834
LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743
CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833
RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638
DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666
Here's a look at the Twins' projected pitching rotation for 2023, following the Lopez trade.
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
- OPINION: Chicago Cubs' Next Order of Business Should be Extending Nico Hoerner
- OPINION: Chaim Bloom Just Signed the Best Long-Term Contract of the Off-Season
- What Was the Chicago Cubs' Best Move of the Off-Season?
- OPINION: Texas Rangers May Have Made Off-Season's Best Free Agent Signing
- Ranking Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson Contracts from Best to Worst
- Interview with Former Oakland A's Pitcher, MLB Record-Holder Ryan Dull
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.