Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez

The Minnesota Twins made a huge splash Friday, trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.

With Arraez out of the picture, my estimation is that top prospect Royce Lewis gets more playing time in 2023. Lewis, a natural shortstop, could slide over to third base, with Carlos Correa at short, and Jose Miranda moving to the other corner infield position, first base.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Twins in 2023, as of Jan. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867

SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638

DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

Here's a look at the Twins' projected pitching rotation for 2023, following the Lopez trade.

