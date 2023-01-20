Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Trading for Pablo Lopez

The Minnesota Twins greatly improved their pitching rotation Friday, agreeing to trade utility man Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.

With Lopez, the Twins now have a definitive top of the rotation-type starter. Behind him, the club has a rather deep pitching staff.

The club also has established starters Chris Paddack and Kenta Maeda returning from Tommy John surgery.

As of Jan. 20, here's a look at the Twins' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, including 2022 statistics:

1) Pablo Lopez: 10-10, 3.75 ERA, 32 starts, 180 IP, 1.17 WHIP, 3.28 SO/W, 108 ERA+

2) Joe Ryan: 13-8, 3.55 ERA, 27 starts, 147 IP, 1.10 WHIP, 3.21 SO/W, 109 ERA+

3) Sonny Gray: 8-5, 3.08 ERA, 24 starts, 119.2 IP, 1.13 WHIP, 3.25 SO/W, 125 ERA+

4) Bailey Ober: 2-3, 3.21 ERA, 11 starts, 56 IP, 1.05 WHIP, 4.64 SO/W, 120 ERA+

5) Tyler Mahle: 6-8, 4.40 ERA, 23 starts, 120.2 IP, 1.04 WHIP, 3.00 SO/W, 89 ERA+

6) Kenta Maeda: (Did not pitch)

7) Chris Paddack: (Did not pitch)

