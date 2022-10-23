Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932

For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.

Falter, 25, making his first career postseason appearance, made quick work of the Padres, sitting down their first two hitters on four pitches. The Padres would spark a rally from a two-out Manny Machado home run, however, that would lead to a four-run first inning.

Falter got into a jam, and was pulled with two outs in the top of the first inning. He allowed four earned runs on three hits, one walk and a home run.

Thomson called upon relief pitcher Connor Brogdon, who gave up an RBI single to Ha-Seong Kim, but was able to pitch his way out of the jam, limiting the damage. The Padres held a 4-0 lead, entering the inning's bottom half.

The Phillies wouldn't quit, though.

Clevinger gave up three runs on three hits, one walk and a Rhys Hoskins home run, as he was pulled from the game before recording a single out.

Bob Melvin went to his trusty reliever Nick Martinez, who was also able to pitch his way out of the jam, preserving a 4-3 lead.

It has been 90 years since the last postseason game in which both starting pitchers failed to get out of the first inning.

In game four of the 1932 World Series at Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs starter Guy Bush exited the game in the top of the first inning, allowing one run on two hits, recording just one out.

In the inning's bottom half, Yankees starting pitcher Johnny Allen was pulled with two outs, after giving up three earned runs on five hits and one home run. The Yankees would go on to win the game 13-6, completing a sweep of the Cubs and winning their fourth World Series title.