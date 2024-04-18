Triston Casas' Lucky Bounce Helps Boston Red Sox Take Lead Over Cleveland Guardians
The Boston Red Sox took a quick 1-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, thanks in no small part to Triston Casas' infield single.
And it wasn't any ordinary infield single, either.
With left fielder Jarren Duran on second following a stolen base, Casas ripped a grounder down the first base line. It looked like Josh Naylor was going to be in position to field it, but the ball clipped the edge of the bag and popped straight up in the air.
Casas wound up winning the footrace to first, earning himself a single and moving Duran over to third in the process.
That set up right fielder Wilyer Abreu with runners on the corners and nobody out. Abreu nearly grounded into a double play, but he beat the throw to first. Duran scored regardless, making it 1-0 Boston in the bottom of the first.
The Red Sox are currently without five of their most important bats, as third baseman Rafael Devers and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida both got the day off Thursday. Shortstop Trevor Story, second baseman Vaughn Grissom and outfielder Tyler O'Neill, meanwhile, are all on the injured list.
The Guardians tied things up at 1-1 in the top of the third, although second baseman Andrés Giménez got gunned down trying to stretch his RBI single into a double. Cleveland then got out to a 5-1 lead by the top of the sixth inning and never looked back.
Boston made it a game late, adding three runs in the sixth, but still lost 5-4.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.