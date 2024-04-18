Boston Red Sox Place Breakout Slugger Tyler O'Neill on Injured List With Concussion
The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to April 16, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
O'Neill suffered a concussion in Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers in a scary moment that left both players shaken up. While Devers was able to stay in the game, O'Neill exited and did not return. He received eight stitches toward the top of his nose and was placed in the league's concussion protocol.
The 28-year-old slugger was not in the Red Sox's lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, and now he'll be out for at least the next four games as well. O'Neill will be eligible to return April 23, when his team opens a road series against the Guardians.
Boston has reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list to round out their roster in the meantime.
O'Neill had been one of the few bright spots in a Red Sox lineup that has been largely lackluster to open 2024. He currently leads the AL with a .750 slugging percentage and 1.209 OPS, batting .313 to go along with his seven home runs, eight RBI and 11 walks.
Boston was able to buy low on O'Neill this past offseason, acquiring him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in December.
O'Neill, who won Gold Glove Awards in 2020 and 2021, emerged as a true threat at the plate in 2021. He hit .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a .912 OPS and a 6.1 WAR, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting that season.
Over the next two seasons, however, O'Neill was a .229 hitter with a .707 OPS. He managed to put up 23 home runs, 79 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 168 games between 2022 and 2023, but he missed almost half of each year due to injury.
O'Neill is now sidelined yet again, even if it is just for a week.
