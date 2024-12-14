Former Colorado Rockies Star Nolan Arenado Could Be on the Move Again Soon
Former Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado could be on the move again this offseason, with reports indicating that the Houston Astros are now strong suitors to acquire him from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Per Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic:'
In perhaps the clearest sign the organization is moving on from Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros have emerged as a serious suitor for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Saturday.
Rome also indicated that no deal is imminent, but the Cardinals have been itching to move Arenado's contract all offseason. Arenado also has a full no-trade clause.
The 33-year-old Arenado spent the first eight years of his big-league career in Colorado, becoming one of the best players in Rockies history. As a member of the Rox, he made five All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove Award in all eight seasons. He popped 235 homers with the Rockies, hitting a career-high 42 back in 2015. He led the National League in home runs three times.
Unfortunately, the Rockies traded him to the Cardinals in February of 2021 for a package of players that included left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber.
Arenado helped the Rockies get to the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018, getting there again with St. Louis in 2021 and 2022.
He's now spent four years with the Cardinals, showing signs of decline over the last year. In 2024, he hit .272 but had just 16 homers and 71 RBI. Those were his lowest outputs in each category since the first two years of his career (excluding the shortened 2020 COVID season).
