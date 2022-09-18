Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

37-year-old left-handed pitcher David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

"It's just time," Price said. "Everything on my body hurts."

Price is a five-time All-Star and the winner of the 2012 American League Cy Young.

Price burst onto the MLB scene a year after he was drafted with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Price received a September call-up the very next season, and proved to be a key contributor to the Rays' American League pennant-winning team.

In 2010, Price received his first All-Star nod, finishing second in American League Cy Young Award voting behind Seattle Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández.

Price would win the award in 2012, leading the American League in wins (20) and ERA (2.56).

Prior to the 2014 trade deadline, Price was traded to the Detroit Tigers in a three-team trade that sent Willy Adames, Drew Smyly and Nick Franklin to the Rays, and Austin Jackson to the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers would go on to win the American League Central.

A year later, Price was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for young pitchers Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt, before the 2015 trade deadline. The Blue Jays would reach the American League Champion Series with Price as a member of their pitching rotation.

Upon the conclusion of the 2015 season, Price received a seven-year, $217 million contract from the Boston Red Sox. Price would help the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, their first World Series since 2013.

In February 2020, the Red Sox moved Price's expensive contract to go with star outfielder Mookie Betts in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which the Red Sox picked up Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs.

Price opted out of the 2020 season due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, but made his Dodgers' debut in 2021. Price would eventually be moved to the Dodgers' bullpen.

In 38 appearances with the Dodgers this season — all pitching in relief — Price has a 2.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 164 ERA+ and 37 strikeouts over 38.1 innings.

This is the final year of Price's contract. Price has 157 career wins and 3.32 career ERA.