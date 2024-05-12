Former Major League Home Run Champ Khris Davis Has Awesome New Passion
Former Major League home run champ Khris Davis has an awesome new passion and a new future career goal. He wants to be an auto mechanic, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Davis, 36, attended the Arizona Automotive Institute for a year, graduated a few weeks ago and soon will be applying to car dealerships and mom-and-pop shops as a mechanic.
"It was a challenge because I didn’t even know how to change a tire before going to school," Davis says over lunch. "I loved cars, but didn’t know what to expect. I knew I was going to be behind. I just dedicated myself to it."
In addition to his passion and work on cars, Davis told Nightengale that he also wants to eventually get into coaching. It's a great story of someone who was able to find out a new passion after their playing days are done.
All in all, Davis spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. Though he never made an All-Star team, he did hit more than 40 homers in three straight seasons from 2016-2018. He led the big leagues in homers with 48 in 2018 and helped the A's advance to the playoffs in three different seasons (2018-2020). He popped four career homers in the playoffs as well.
In a statistical anomaly, Davis also gained notoriety for hitting exactly .247 each year from 2015-2018. He was a lifetime .242 hitter with a .314 on-base percentage. He received MVP votes in two different years.
