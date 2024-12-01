Former New York Yankees Star Aroldis Chapman Garnering Serious Free Agent Interest
According to Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero, free agent reliever Aroldis Chapman is generating significant interest on the free agent market early on this offseason.
Per Romero on "X:"
Per sources, more than 6 teams are expect to have real interest in Aroldis Chapman this offseason.
The Cuban Missile finished the 2024 season with a high value: 9 SV in September as a closer and 98.7 MPH average in fastball (4th among relievers).
Chapman, who will turn 37 years old before the start of the 2025 season, spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 68 games. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA, registering 14 saves in total. He took over at the end of the year for an injured David Bednar, getting those nine saves.
A 15-year veteran, Chapman has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and the Rangers take the title in 2023.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Chapman. He's getting interest, as Romero indicates, but will he get a closer's job or be forced into an eighth inning role? Will he be able to sign with a contender or will he sign with a non-contending team and hope for a mid-season trade?
In addition to Chapman, there are other interesting relievers on the market including David Robertson, Jordan Romano and Kyle Finnegan. Trade candidates like Ryan Helsley could also be had for the right price.
