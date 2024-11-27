Former Cardinals, Athletics Pitcher James Naile Signs Deal to Remain in KBO
The KBO’s Kia Tigers have re-signed right-handed pitcher James Naile to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.
Naile, who earned a $400K signing bonus, will carry a $1.2 million salary in 2025. He will also have an additional $200K available in incentives.
The 31-year-old righty made the switch from the United States to Korea last winter, cashing in with a $900K payday. He earned a raise by posting the lowest ERA in the KBO in 2024, establishing himself as the Tigers’ ace in the process.
Before he left for Korea, Naile was part of the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.
Naile made his MLB debut in 2022, then got a few more shots in the big leagues in 2023. In 17 career MLB appearances – all out of the bullpen – Naille put up a 7.40 ERA, 1.890 WHIP, 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.6 WAR.
The right-hander found much more success in Triple-A between 2022 and 2023, going 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.372 WHIP and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Naile spent the previous seven years coming up through the Oakland Athletics’ farm system. He was their 20th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft coming out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
In his minor league career, Naille went 49-37 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.344 WHIP and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Naille went 12-5 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.266 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with the Tigers this season, making 26 starts along the way. He put up an identical 2.53 ERA in the postseason as well.
If Naile can replicate that kind of production in 2025, perhaps MLB teams will come calling this time next year.
