Four Remaining Ballparks Battle It Out With Wagyu Steaks, Colossal Burgers and More

Only four teams remain in the postseason, and the competition isn't limited to what happens on the field. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a variety of specialty foods throughout October, including enormous burgers, unique hot dogs, loaded brautwursts and even an 18-ounce Wagyu steak.

Here's a closer look at what fans can expect at each of the four remaining ballparks.

Dodgers Stadium

The Dodgers have introduced one of the most ambitious postseason food lineups in baseball, with several additions arriving for the NLCS against Milwaukee.

One of the biggest attractions is the Colossal Burger, featuring a 24-ounce beef patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes and secret sauce. The burger is served on a 10-inch brioche bun with fries on a four-pound tray.

Fans looking for something different can try the Spam Musubi Dog, which features a Spam hot dog, inside a tempura-fried rice bun, topped with oyster sauce, spicy mustard and scallions. The Dodgers have also introduced Orange Chicken Fries, featuring crispy chicken, orange sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy mayonnaise and green onions.

For the NLCS, the team added a Chicken and Waffle Sammie, featuring crispy chicken, candied bacon and country gravy between house-made waffle buns. Another new offering is the Pork Tomahawk, a seared pork chop topped with tomato relish and served alongside a smoked baked potato.

Fans with a sweet tooth can also try the Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich, featuring cinnamon-sugar waffles, chocolate chip ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

American Family Field

The Brewers are leaning into Milwaukee's food traditions while adding some international flavors to their postseason menu at American Family Field.

The first is the Thai Elote Dog, topped with charred corn salad, lime mayonnaise, sweet Thai chili sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin seasoning. The item is available at the Topped Dog stand near section 208.

The second is the Jumbo Chippin' Away Brat, a potato chip-crusted bratwurst topped with caramelized onion dip, sour cream, crispy haystack onions and chives.

The new additions join several other postseason offerings, including the Big Chew Burger, featuring two burger patties topped with pot roast, ranch dressing and pepperoncini. Another unusual creation is the Birria Banh Mi Dog, which combines a bacon-wrapped hot dog with birria onions, pickled carrots, daikon, jalapeños, cilantro, spicy mayonnaise and birria consommé.

Milwaukee's menu also includes Brat Rangoons, Birria Nachos and an Oktoberfest Slice.

Progressive Field

The Guardians are adding new menu items as their postseason run continues against Tampa Bay in the ALCS. Delaware North announced two additional limited-time offerings at Progressive Field.

The Surf n Turf combines beef brisket burnt-end sausage with lobster salad and spicy Boom Boom sauce. It is available at the 5 Star concession stand near Section 150.

Cleveland also introduced Korean BBQ Chicken, featuring a breaded chicken breast coated in Korean barbecue glaze and topped with sweet-and-tangy coleslaw and housemade pickles. Fans can find it at the Landing Food stand near Section 164.

Tropicana Field

The Rays might have the most luxurious postseason concession item of the four remaining teams. At Tropicana Field, fans can order the Clubhouse Tomahawk, an 18-ounce, bone-in Wagyu ribeye steak inspired by Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz.

The steak features a pepper crust and herb butter and is served with truffle Parmesan fries, saffron aioli and spicy remoulade. Fans can order the steak sliced or on the bone, and a premium offering includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and four souvenier flutes.

For dessert, the Rays are offering the Sweet Field of Dreams, which features salted caramel and Tahitian vanilla bean gelato alongside three cookies: double chocolate, triple chocolate chip and red velvet. The dessert also includes Kahlúa chocolate ganache and toasted pistachios for dipping.