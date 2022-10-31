Game 3 of World Series Postponed to Tuesday, Changes Made to World Series Schedule

Skip to main content
Game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has been postponed from Monday night to Tuesday night. As a result, changes have been made to the World Series schedule.
Game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has been postponed from Monday night to Tuesday night. As a result, changes have been made to the World Series schedule.

With rain in the forecast for the remainder of the night in Philadelphia, game three of the World Series has been postponed from Monday night to Tuesday night.

Moving game three back a day will alter the rest of the World Series schedule.

Game four will be played Wednesday, and game five will be played Thursday. Game three, game four and game five will all be played at Citizens Bank Park as scheduled, but each game has been pushed back a day.

Thursday was originally scheduled to be a day off for both teams to travel back to Houston, if game six and game seven are necessary. With game five being moved to Thursday, Friday will now be a travel day, meaning that game six and game seven will also be pushed back a day.

If a game six is necessary, it will be played Saturday night. If a game seven is necessary, it will be played Sunday night. Both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

There is a very low chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday according to the Weather Channel, meaning that it is highly unlikely that any more games of the 2022 World Series will be postponed.

Here is a look at the updated World Series Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Game 3, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Wednesday Nov. 2 — Game 4, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Game 5, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Friday, Nov. 4 — Travel Day (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5 — Game 6, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston (if necessary)

Sunday, Nov. 6 — Game 7, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston (if necessary)

