GameDay Preview: How to Watch Houston's Game With Seattle on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas — Thanks to claiming the top seed in the American League playoffs, the Houston Astros are well-rested heading into Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners. They've had five days off at are good to go.

But what we've learned from the wild-card round is that home-field advantage hasn't meant much. Three visiting teams — including the Mariners won series on the road to advance. Seattle won back-to-back games in Toronto to advance to the ALDS, with a rematch against their AL West rivals.

The Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Astros are regulars. They've won three AL pennants in the last five years and won the World Series in 2017. They lost in the World Series in 2019 and 2021.

Here's how to watch Game 1:

How to watch Mariners at Astros

Who: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera Latest Line: Houston is a huge favorite in Game 1 according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Tuesday morning, with a minus-230 opening line. Seattle is at plus-190. The over-under is 6.5

Houston is a huge favorite in Game 1 according to the website line as of Tuesday morning, with a minus-230 opening line. Seattle is at plus-190. The over-under is 6.5 Remaining schedule: Game 2 is Thursday at 3:37 p.m. in Houston, with a Wednesday day off. Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, are in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday, with games times to be determined. If a Game 5 is needed, that will be played in Houston on Monday.

Mariners-Astros series

These two AL West rivals played 19 games in 2022, with the Astros going 12-7. They were 7-3 at home, and look to get off to a quick start with home games on Tuesday and Thursday. Since the Astros joined the AL West in 2013, they have won the season series seven times, including four in a row. Seattle's three wins in 2013, 2014 and 2018 were all by narrow 10-9 margins. Houston went 18-1 in 2019, setting an MLB record, and in the past four years, they have a 49-18 record over Seattle. They have never met in the postseason before.

Projected starting lineups

Seattle Mariners: Julio Rodriguez CF, Ty France 1B, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Cal Raleigh C, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana DH, Adam Frazier 2B, Jarred Kelenic LF, J.P. Crawford SS, Logan Gilbert P.

Julio Rodriguez CF, Ty France 1B, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Cal Raleigh C, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana DH, Adam Frazier 2B, Jarred Kelenic LF, J.P. Crawford SS, Logan Gilbert P. Houston Astros: Pending

Projected starting pitchers