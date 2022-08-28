Houston Astros Avoid Being Swept at Home by Orioles with 3-1 Sunday Win

Despite losing Justin Verlander — who exited Sunday's game with right calf discomfort — after three innings, the Astros were able to pick up a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, snapping a two-game losing skid and preventing the visiting team from getting the sweep.

Verlander threw just 65 pitches and did not come out to pitch the top of the fourth. He was replaced by right-handed reliever Seth Martinez, the first of five relief pitchers the Astros would use en route to victory.

A combination of Martinez, Bryan Abreu, Ryne Stanek, Héctor Neris and Rafael Montero allowed a total of one hit, one walk and one run through six innings, shutting down the Orioles' offense.

With the victory, the Astros improve to 82-47 on the season, 2.5 games in front of the New York Yankees for the American League's best record. If the Astros are able to secure the American League's best record, they'll not only receive a first round bye from the brand new Wild Card Series, but they'll have homefield advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

The Orioles fall to 67-60, but are have to be happy that they picked up two of three from the American League's top team, on the road. The Orioles held the Astros' explosive offense to a total of four runs all weekend.

Baltimore is now 1.5 games back of the third wild card team, the Toronto Blue Jays.



Despite the loss, Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde has to be feeling great about his club. The Orioles entered the 2022 season with baseball's lowest payroll, and with it, the perhaps the lowest expectations from any fan base.

Hyde's club has greatly overachieved this season and has set itself up nicely for the 2023 season.

The Orioles' young core, centered around American League Rookie of the Year candidate Adley Rutschman, is hungry to return the organization to its first postseason since 2016.