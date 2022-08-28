Skip to main content
Angels Sweep Blue Jays in Toronto, Jays Fall to Third AL Wild Card Spot

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim rolled into Toronto and swept the Blue Jays over the weekend. The Blue Jays fall to 68-58 on the season and are now in sole possession of the American League's third and final wild card spot, with a slim 1.5-game-lead over their division foe, the Baltimore Orioles.
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an embarrassing three-game sweep at home to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The Blue Jays were outscored 22-3 over the course of the weekend, as the heart of the Angels' order teed off on the Blue Jays' pitching staff.

On Sunday, the Angels' Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Renfigo, and Mike Ford each contributed two hits apiece, with Ohtani, Renfigo and Trout each chipping in a home run and two RBI apiece, in the team's 8-3 victory in Toronto. 

The Angels were without outfielder Taylor Ward and pitchers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera, all of whom were placed on the restricted list and not allowed to enter Canada due to their vaccination status. Despite being without two relievers and their regular right fielder all weekend, the Angels unleashed a beating on the Blue Jays. They shelled starting pitcher Mitch White Friday night in the Angels' 12-0 victory.

The Blue Jays dropped three games at home that could make all the difference in the American League's tight wild card race.

With the loss Sunday, the Blue Jays fall to 68-58 and are now in sole possession of the American League's third and final wild card spot.

With their win over the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, the Seattle Mariners took a one-game lead over the Blue Jays, and now have sole possession of the American League's second wild card spot.

The American League's first wild card team, the Tampa Bay Rays, are .5 games in front of Seattle and 1.5 games up on Toronto.

The Baltimore Orioles stole two of three games on the road in Houston over the weekend, and find themselves just 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays for the final wild card spot.

The Minnesota Twins swept the San Francisco Giants, and are now three games back of the Blue Jays for the wild card, and two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central division title.

The Blue Jays will have a chance to makeup for the weekend when they open a three-game series in Toronto against the Chicago Cubs, who will be without two starting pitchers, due to the vaccination status.

