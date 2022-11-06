Houston Astros Rookie Jeremy Pena Named 2022 World Series MVP

Saturday night, the Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history and their first World Series championship since 2017, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

Moments after Kyle Tucker caught the game's final out in right field foul territory, sealing the Astros' win, 25-year-old rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series.

Pena led all players in the World Series in Batting Average, On Base Percentage and OPS, slashing .400/.423/1.023 with one home run and three RBI, while contributing outstanding defense at short.

Days earlier, Pena was named the American League Gold Glove Award winner for the shortstop position.

After two-time All-Star Carlos Correa left in free agency last winter, signing a contract with the Minnesota Twins, Pena was named the Astros opening day starting shortstop, a title he would not relinquish.

The Astros lost a two-time All-Star, and may have replaced him with an even better player, at a significantly cheaper price.

Seven months later, Pena is not only a World Series champion, but a World Series MVP. He should receive votes for American League Rookie of the Year this awards season.

The 25-year-old's career is off to an outstanding start, and it appears Pena has a great career in front of him.

