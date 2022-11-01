MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 American League Gold Glove Award Winners

Tuesday evening, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners for the American League were announced live on ESPN 2.

A little less than two weeks ago, the American League Gold Glove Award finalists were announced.

The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.

Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.

The Cleveland Guardians led the way with four Gold Glove Award winners.

Here are your 2022 American League Gold Glove Award winners:

Pitcher — Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Catcher — Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

First Base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

Third Base — Ramon Urias, Baltimore Orioles

Shortstop — Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Left Field — Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center Field — Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

Right Field — Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Utility — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

