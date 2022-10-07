2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League Rookie of the Year Candidates

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, we knew that the American League Rookie of the Year race would be a battle of heavyweights.

The field was led by top prospects Bobby Witt Jr., Adley Rutschman and Julio Rodriguez. Others, like Steven Kwan, Jeremy Peña and Óscar González broke out over the course of the season.

As part of our 2022 Major League Baseball award selections, here's my top American League Rookie of the Year candidates:

5) Jeremy Peña, shortstop, Houston Astros

136 games, .253/.289/.715, 22 home runs, 63 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 101 OPS+, 16 Defensive Runs Saved, 4.8 Wins Above Replacement.

At first glance, Peña's statistics might not wow you. But entering the season, there were a number of questions surrounding the Astros after losing shortstop Carlos Correa to free agency.

With the 25-year-old Peña at short, the Astros didn't miss a beat, winning eleven more games in 2022 (106) than they did with Correa in 2021 (95). Peña led all shortstops with 16 Defensive Runs Saved.

4) George Kirby, pitcher, Seattle Mariners

25 games, 25 starts, 130 innings pitched, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 133 strikeouts, 22 walks, 109 ERA+, 1.4 WAR.

Kirby was the best rookie pitcher in the American League, with Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan not too far behind him.

A Mariners rotation of Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales and Kirby appears that it will be one of the best in baseball for many years to come.

3) Adley Rutschman, catcher, Baltimore Orioles

113 games, .254/.362/.806, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 4 stolen bases, 128 OPS+, 18 DRS, 5.2 WAR.

With all eyes on him, Rutschman did not disappoint in his freshman campaign. He was at the center of the Baltimore Orioles' first winning season since 2016. Now, the Orioles hope to push for the American League Division title in 2023.

2) Steven Kwan, leftfielder, Cleveland Guardians

147 games, .298/.373/.772, 6 home runs, 52 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 124 OPS+, 15 Defensive Runs Saved, 5.5 WAR.

As some teams are stacking non-traditional lead-off hitters at the top of their lineup, Steven Kwan is a throwback. He will get on base, hit for contact and burn his opponents on the base paths.

Kwan has been excellent both offensively and defensively. As the Guardians' table-setter, his club won its fourth American League Central division title in seven years.

1) Julio Rodríguez, centerfielder, Seattle Mariners

132 games, .284/.345/.853, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 147 OPS+, 2 Defensive Runs Saved, 6.0 WAR.

Rodríguez is going to win the American League Rookie of the Year award by a landslide. It may be unanimous, and he's had worthy competition.

Last month, Rodríguez became the fastest rookie to reach 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in baseball history. As the Mariners' best player, he helped guide his club back to the postseason for the first time in 21 years. He's even had a better statistical rookie season than Ken Griffey Jr. did in 1989.