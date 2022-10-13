Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners announced their starting lineups Thursday morning for game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park, set to start at 3:37 p.m. ET.

The Astros completed a four-run comeback to defeat the Mariners 8-7 on a walk-off, three-run home run from Yordan Alvarez Tuesday, to give the Astros a 1-0 series lead.

Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) CF Julio Rodriguez .284/.345/.854

2) 1B Ty France .274/.338/.791

3) 3B Eugenio Suarez .236/.332/.791

4) RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.737

5) DH Carlos Santana .192/.293/.693

6) LF Dylan Moore .224/.368/.753

7) C Cal Raleigh .211/.284/.773

8) 2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

9) SS J.P. Crawford .243/.339/.675

P Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Carlos Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Aledmys Diaz .243/.287/.690

8) CF Jake Meyers .227/.269/.582

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

P Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)

The Mariners are hoping to even the series at one game apiece before returning home to Seattle for game three and game four, if necessary, Saturday and Sunday.

The Astros have an opportunity to take 2-0 series lead Thursday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.