WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Walks Off Mariners 8-7, Astros take 1-0 ALDS Lead

The second game of Tuesday's four-game Division Series slate of the Major League Baseball playoffs played out eerily similar to the day's first game, until the ending.

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies led the Atlanta Braves 7-1. The Braves fought back, making it a 7-6 ballgame in the bottom of the ninth, but Philadelphia slammed the door shut on a Braves comeback, as the road team took game one.

The Seattle Mariners were writing a similar story to the Phillies. In their first postseason trip in 21 years, they went on the road and swept a division champion.

Playing in Houston on Tuesday, the Mariners took an early 4-0 lead, as Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander made his worst postseason start since 2006.

Verlander allowed six runs on 10 hits, one walk and one home run in four innings.

The Mariners led 7-3 entering the eighth inning. An Alex Bregman two-run homer off reliever Andres Munoz trimmed the Mariners' lead in half.

Then in the ninth inning, Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald ran into trouble, hitting David Hensley by a pitch with one out. Sewald struck out Jose Altuve for the second out, then gave up a sharp single to Jeremy Pena. Mariners manager Scott Servais had seen enough.

With All-Star leftfielder Yordan Alvarez due up, Servais made an unconventional move, calling on starting pitcher Robbie Ray for a lefty-lefty matchup. Ray 56 pitches three days ago in Saturday's game two victory, where he gave up four runs across three innings. Ray had not pitched in relief in a playoff game since game two of the 2017 National League Division Series, when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Alvarez had already burned the Mariners earlier in the day. He stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning batting 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Servais' move didn't work the way he had hoped, as Alvarez tattooed a three-run, walk-off home run off Ray, giving the Astros an 8-7 game one victory and a 1-0 ALDS lead.

The Astros trailed by four runs at two separate times Tuesday, but the Mariners were not able to seal the victory in Houston.

Both teams will have Wednesday off, before playing game two Thursday afternoon. Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez are expected to take the mound.