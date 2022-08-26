Skip to main content
Hoyer: "Three or Four" Unvaccinated Cubs' Players Won't Make Toronto Trip

Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer shared that "three or four" Cubs players will not be able to enter Canada due to the country's vaccination guidelines for the team's road trip to Toronto. The Cubs play the Blue Jays next week.
The Cubs will be without a handful of players next week for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jed Hoyer was asked about players' availability with the team preparing to enter Canada next week. 

"We're likely to be down probably three or four players," Hoyer told reporters.

Due to Canada's strict COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, unvaccinated people are not permitted to enter the country. This has caused problems for a number of visiting teams and effectively given the Blue Jays a unique homefield advantage.

Earlier this summer, the Boston Red Sox were without closer Tanner Houck. In Houck's absence, the Red Sox' bullpen blew a ninth inning lead in a loss in Toronto.

The Chicago White Sox were without Dylan Cease at the Rogers Centre in June.

Last month, the St. Louis Cardinals had to make their trip to Canada without stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Hoyer didn't specify which Cubs players won't be available for the club's series against the Blue Jays. Expect more information in the coming days.

The Cubs lost three of five games to the Cardinals at Wrigley this week. Prior to the five-game series, they had won their last six series, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals (twice), Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins.

The Cubs went 12-8 during that stretch and are 19-14 since the All-Star break.

Their schedule hardens now with the team embarking on a nine-game road trip. This weekend they go to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. Next week, they'll be playing shorthanded in Toronto. After that, they have a date with the Cardinals in St. Louis, their last meeting with their arch rival of 2022.

