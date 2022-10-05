In Game 161, Atlanta Braves Lay Down First Sacrifice Bunt of Season

The Atlanta Braves were two games away from being the first team to ever go a full season without attempting a sacrifice bunt, until Tuesday night.

With the Braves leading 1-0 over the Miami Marlins and runners on first and second, with nobody out in the top of the fourth inning, Michael Harris II laid down the Braves' first sacrifice bunt of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Harris was thrown out at first, but the sacrifice was successful, advancing designated hitter William Contreras to third base and second baseman Orlando Arcia to second base.

Harris, the Braves' number eight hitter, sacrificed to put runners on second and third for nine hitter Robbie Grossman. Marlins left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett got Grossman to strikeout.

With two outs and runners on second and third, the Marlins issued an intentional walk to Braves lead-off hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. Garrett was then able to strikeout shortstop Dansby Swanson to end the inning.

Though the Braves were able to successfully lay down a sac bunt, they were unable to plate any runs, ending the half-inning with the Braves remaining up 1-0. Perhaps this is why the Braves don't sacrifice bunt very often.

The Braves entered Tuesday with a magic number of one. A win over the Marlins would secure their fifth straight National League East division title. A Mets loss would also clinch the division for the Braves.

If the Braves are unable to clinch Tuesday, they will need to do so in the final day of the regular season Wednesday.