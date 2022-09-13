Javier Assad Picks Up First Career Win in Cubs 5-2 Victory over Mets

In the fourth start of his career, Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher Javier Assad continued to impress Monday night, collecting his first win, as the Cubs came out on top over the New York Mets 5-2 at Citi Field.

Assad mowed through the Mets' lineup, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks, striking out six over six innings, on 95 pitches.

Assad now has a career ERA of 2.53 over 21.1 innings pitched.

Assad made his Major League debut Tuesday, August 23, when he earned the start and tossed four scoreless innings at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his next start, he pitched five more scoreless innings in Toronto.

Assad ran into trouble in his third start in a game at Wrigley last week against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four runs and two home runs over 5.1 innings. He bounced back very nicely Monday, and is showing that he could be a key piece of the Cubs' future.

With Kyle Hendricks being shut down for the remainder of 2022, Assad has an opportunity to work his way into a regular role in the Cubs' rotation for 2023.

Assad is just one of several Cubs pitchers who have impressed lately. Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele have delivered very good years in their first full-season as Major League starters.



Last week, rookie Hayden Wesneski was phenomenal in his Major League debut against the Reds, striking out eight, allowing two hits and two walks, over five scoreless innings in relief.

The Cubs will play two more games in New York Tuesday and Wednesday, before hosting the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field this weekend.