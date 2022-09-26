Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto

After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run.

With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.

Judge should be in the lineup, batting lead-off in all three games at the Rogers Centre.

Monday night, the Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA). Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA) will start opposite Severino. Gausman turned in a career year in 2021, making his first All-Star appearance, and finishing sixth in National League Cy Young Award voting, as a member of the San Francisco Giants. The Blue Jays awarded the 31-year-old free agent righty with a five-year, $110 million contract last winter.

Judge is a career 8-for-22 off Gausman with three home runs.

Tuesday night, Yankees righty Jameson Taillon (13-5, 3.90 ERA) and Blue Jays righty José Berríos (11-6, 5.27) are expected to take the mound. The Blue Jays acquired Berríos prior to the trade deadline a season ago. He is currently having the worst season of his career, leading the league in hits allowed (187) and earned runs (94).

Judge is a career 6-for-18 off Berríos with one home run.

Wednesday night, the series is expected to conclude with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.49 ERA) and Blue Jays right-hander Mitch White (1-6, 5.12) on the hill.

Judge is 2-for-2 facing White, but has yet to hit a home run off the 27-year-old.

The series opens Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.