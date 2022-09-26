Skip to main content
Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto

Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hopes to make history this week in Toronto, as he is just one home run shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hopes to make history this week in Toronto, as he is just one home run shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win.

After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run.

With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.

Judge should be in the lineup, batting lead-off in all three games at the Rogers Centre.

Monday night, the Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA). Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA) will start opposite Severino. Gausman turned in a career year in 2021, making his first All-Star appearance, and finishing sixth in National League Cy Young Award voting, as a member of the San Francisco Giants. The Blue Jays awarded the 31-year-old free agent righty with a five-year, $110 million contract last winter.

Judge is a career 8-for-22 off Gausman with three home runs.

Tuesday night, Yankees righty Jameson Taillon (13-5, 3.90 ERA) and Blue Jays righty José Berríos (11-6, 5.27) are expected to take the mound. The Blue Jays acquired Berríos prior to the trade deadline a season ago. He is currently having the worst season of his career, leading the league in hits allowed (187) and earned runs (94).

Judge is a career 6-for-18 off Berríos with one home run.

Wednesday night, the series is expected to conclude with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.49 ERA) and Blue Jays right-hander Mitch White (1-6, 5.12) on the hill.

Judge is 2-for-2 facing White, but has yet to hit a home run off the 27-year-old.

The series opens Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

USATSI_19100053_168388303_lowres
News

Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19115304_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs' Adrian Sampson Has a 1.55 ERA Over His Last Five Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19118245_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Leads All 3 AL Triple Crown Categories with 10 Days Left

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19106760_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Held Homerless Versus Red Sox as Chase Moves to Toronto

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19116255_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Officially Eliminated From AL Central Contention

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19118052_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Pete Alonso Hits Two-Run Homer, Breaking New York Mets' RBI Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19012452_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Luke Weaver, Robbie Ray Both Ejected in National Anthem Standoff

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19117358_168388303_lowres
News

Seattle Mariners Squander 11-2 Lead, Fall 13-12 to Royals in Slugfest

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19116246_168388303_lowres
News

Braves, Phillies Split Series 2-2, Remain in NL Wild Card Spots

By Jack Vita