Justin Verlander's World Series Struggles Continue, Blows 5-Run Game 1 Lead

After Kyle Tucker hit his second home run of the night, the Houston Astros took a comfortable five-run lead in the bottom of the third inning of game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston Friday night.

The game appeared to be getting out of hand for the Philadelphia Phillies, trailing 5-0. Despite Aaron Nola's early blunders, Phillies manager Rob Thomson stuck with his game one starting pitcher. At that point, Thomson had to be thinking about the longevity of the series, hoping to have his starting pitcher eat some innings, in what could be a game one loss.

The Phillies' potent batting order had other plans, however, as Justin Verlander's World Series struggles continued Friday night.

In the next half inning, the Phillies hung three runs on Verlander, stringing together four hits and a walk.

One inning later, the Phillies plated two more runs on a J.T. Realmuto RBI double to tie the game, erasing the 5-0 lead Verlander had been given. Suddenly, it was a brand new ballgame.

Verlander finished off the fifth inning, but did not return to pitch the sixth, as Astros manager Dusty Baker turned the ball over to reliever Bryan Abreu.

Verlander exits Friday's game with yet another poor World Series performance, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks, striking out five over five innings and 90 pitches.

Verlander now has an 0-6 record and a 6.07 ERA over eight career World Series starts.

The Astros offense will need to plate more runs in order for their team to take a 1-0 World Series lead and defend their homefield.