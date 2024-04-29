Fastball

Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Wants to Join the Royals at Spring Training

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Patrick Mahomes of the Kanas City Chiefs wants to join the Kansas City Royals at spring training. Remember, Mahomes was an MLB Draft pick...

Brady Farkas

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to join the Kansas City Royals at spring training in 2025.

Per Nightengale's "Sunday Notebook:"

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he still loves the game of baseball and wants to come to Surprise, Ariz., next spring to practice a few days with the Kansas City Royals.

“We’d love to have him come down," Royals GM J.J. Picollo told the Kansas City Star. “Problem is, when we’re in spring training, he’s out celebrating Super Bowls.’’

Well, first off, even if Mahomes is celebrating another Super Bowl title win, he could make some time to get on the diamond sometime in March, so it could definitely happen.

Furthermore, the idea of a Super Bowl winning quarterback joining a team at spring training is not unprecedented. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson once joined the Texas Rangers at spring training. He had previously been signed by Texas.

As for Mahomes, he was once a baseball prospect himself. Yes, his dad spent several years in the big leagues as a pitcher, but the younger Mahomes was also drafted in 2014 by the Detroit Tigers.

Furthermore, he's also a part-owner of the Royals, having joined the ownership group in 2020.

Though Mahomes likely still has what it takes on the diamond, it seems as if he made the right career choice. Still just 28 years old, Mahomes is on track for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's already a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time MVP.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 